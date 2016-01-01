Dr. John Berges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Berges, MD
Overview
Dr. John Berges, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Berges works at
Locations
Broward Health Community Health Service1101 W Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 527-6041
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Berges, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376507285
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Berges has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Berges speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Berges. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berges.
