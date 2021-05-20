See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. John Bergeron, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Bergeron, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center-M.D..

Dr. Bergeron works at Dr John Bergeron - Houston Liposuction Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston
    1941 W T C Jester Blvd, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 465-2737
  2. 2
    DaVinci Body Sculpting - Houston CoolSculpting Spa
    12525 Memorial Dr Ste 375, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 609-1900
  3. 3
    Katy Office
    23510 Kingsland Blvd Ste 110, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 777-5476
  4. 4
    J Bergeron MD PA Dba
    1961 W T C JESTER BLVD, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 465-2737

Experience & Treatment Frequency

CoolSculpting®
Liposuction
Obesity
CoolSculpting®
Liposuction
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    M.J. — May 20, 2021
    About Dr. John Bergeron, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bulgarian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376690503
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Health Science Center-M.D.
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Bergeron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergeron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bergeron has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bergeron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergeron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergeron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergeron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergeron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

