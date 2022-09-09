Dr. John Bennet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bennet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Bennet, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Bennet works at
Locations
Premiere Pediatrics26040 Detroit Rd Ste 7, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 871-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Hospital
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Choosing the right pediatrician is one of the first and most important decisions you make for your child and I feel great with choosing Dr. Bennet! The receptionist, nurse, and NP are equally as awesome and attentive. I’ve never had to wait and have never felt rushed at my appointments. Everyone is extremely knowledgeable and I always feel that I am in good hands. Once I had an issue on a day that the office was closed and actually heard from dr. Bennet himself within an hour which was so above and beyond (not to mention comforting).
About Dr. John Bennet, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1255435798
Education & Certifications
- Rainbow Babies Chldns Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennet works at
Dr. Bennet speaks French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.