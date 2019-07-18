Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Benjamin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Geetha Menon Medical PC1983 Marcus Ave Ste E132, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 216-1780
Dr. Benjamin is a wonderful doctor! He is kind, compassionate, always returns calls. He knows his stuff and has helped me immensely!!
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1275611220
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benjamin has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benjamin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.