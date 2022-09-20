See All Ophthalmologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. John Beneke, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Beneke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Beneke works at Magruder Eye Institute in Orlando, FL with other offices in Apopka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Cataract Removal Surgery and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Magruder Eye Institute
    1911 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 886-4878
  2. 2
    Lakeside Surgery Center
    1825 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 206-2375
  3. 3
    Magruder Eye Institute
    2257 E SEMORAN BLVD, Apopka, FL 32703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 886-4878

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 20, 2022
    Sep 20, 2022
I had cataract surgery on both eyes at different times performed by Dr. Beneki. He is an exceptional doctor with hands of an angel. He was kind , attentive and reassuring before and after surgery. I would most highly recommend him to friends and family if someone is needing cataract surgery. However, let m e also compliment staff for a most pleasant experience again before and after surgery.
    Ana — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. John Beneke, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912962572
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Beneke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beneke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beneke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beneke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beneke has seen patients for Presbyopia, Cataract Removal Surgery and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beneke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Beneke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beneke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beneke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beneke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

