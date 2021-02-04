Overview

Dr. John Belle, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Leland, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Belle works at Novant Health Glen Meade OB/GYN - Brunswick Forest in Leland, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.