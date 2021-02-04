Dr. John Belle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Belle, MD
Overview
Dr. John Belle, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Leland, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Glen Meade OB/GYN - Brunswick Forest1333 S Dickinson Dr Unit 230, Leland, NC 28451 Directions (910) 507-1615
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under the care of Dr.Belle for over three years. He is a great doctor to work with in my treatment for MDS.
About Dr. John Belle, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1508000621
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
