Dr. John Belardo, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Belardo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Clinton and The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko.

Dr. Belardo works at Advanced Laser Center in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Anadarko, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Office
    11308 N PENNSYLVANIA AVE, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 755-7700
    Physicians' Hospital in Anadarko
    1002 E Central Blvd, Anadarko, OK 73005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 247-2551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Alliancehealth Clinton
  • The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Blepharoplasty
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Conjunctivoplasty
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Senile Cataracts
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK)
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blepharorrhaphy
Blindness
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Dacryoadenitis
Coreoplasty
Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dilation of Outflow Canal
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion
Excision of Chalazion
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma Surgery
Goniotomy
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Orbital Cellulitis
Presbyopia
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. John Belardo, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1720196314
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
