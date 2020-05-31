Dr. Beerbower has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Beerbower, MD
Overview
Dr. John Beerbower, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Altus Houston Hospital.
Dr. Beerbower works at
Locations
Houston Medical Imaging3310 RICHMOND AVE, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 797-1919
Alfredo Sardinas MD PA427 W 20th St Ste 401, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 524-6126
Mri Central- Houston3301 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 797-1919
Hospital Affiliations
- Altus Houston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. John Beerbower, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beerbower accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beerbower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Beerbower works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Beerbower. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beerbower.
