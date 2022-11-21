See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. John Beelitz, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (119)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Beelitz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson/ Cooper Hospital and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.

Dr. Beelitz works at Psychiatry of the Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John D. Beelitz MD PA
    3365 Burns Rd Ste 203, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 203-8991
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Primary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 21, 2022
    He always is pleasant and listens to your situation.
    Lawrence Sussman — Nov 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. John Beelitz, MD
    About Dr. John Beelitz, MD

    Pain Medicine
    14 years of experience
    English
    1003249566
    Education & Certifications

    • Cooper University Hospital
    • Cooper University Hospital
    • Robert Wood Johnson/ Cooper Hospital
    • Rutgers University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Beelitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beelitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beelitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beelitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beelitz works at Psychiatry of the Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Beelitz’s profile.

    Dr. Beelitz has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beelitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Beelitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beelitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beelitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beelitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

