Dr. Bedotto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Bedotto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Bedotto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Mid America Heart Inst
Dr. Bedotto works at
Locations
1
Sunset9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 320, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 534-5464Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Healthcare Partners10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 360-7600
3
Healthcare Partners Med Grp-gv Cardiology2865 Siena Heights Dr Ste 331, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 407-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Careful, thoughtful, attentive, intelligent. These are all good descriptive words for Dr. Bedotto. I am grateful that he is my cardioogist.
About Dr. John Bedotto, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1164468385
Education & Certifications
- Mid America Heart Inst
- U Med Ctr
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bedotto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bedotto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bedotto works at
Dr. Bedotto has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bedotto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedotto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedotto.
