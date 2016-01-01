Dr. John Beckner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Beckner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Beckner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Floyd Medical Center and Hamilton Medical Center.
Locations
1
Champaign Dental Group475 Reed Rd Ste 104, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 529-8710
2
Hamilton Physician Group1107 Memorial Dr Ste 302, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 529-8710
3
Behavioral Health, Dr. John Beckner304 Shorter Ave NW Ste 104, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 232-5650
Hospital Affiliations
- Floyd Medical Center
- Hamilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Beckner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- N Eastern Oh University College Med
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beckner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beckner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beckner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beckner has seen patients for Anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beckner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckner.
