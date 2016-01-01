Dr. John Becker Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Becker Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Becker Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Seizure Disorders and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 735 Niles Cortland Rd SE Ste 1, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (234) 806-4025
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Becker Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1093796427
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker Jr has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Seizure Disorders and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Becker Jr speaks Armenian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker Jr.
