Overview

Dr. John Beatrous, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, AVALA Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Beatrous works at Associated Surgical Specialists, LLC in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.