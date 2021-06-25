Dr. John Beasley Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beasley Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Beasley Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. John Beasley Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Beasley Jr works at
Locations
Lexington Urology - Northeast Columbia3016 Longtown Commons Dr Ste 205, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 739-3660
Lexington Urology - West Columbia222 E Medical Ln Ste 101, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 739-3660
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beasley is a very caring doctor. Very knowledgeable in his field of medicine. I would recommend him my friends and family.
About Dr. John Beasley Jr, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1962416073
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beasley Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beasley Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beasley Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beasley Jr works at
Dr. Beasley Jr has seen patients for Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beasley Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Beasley Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beasley Jr.
