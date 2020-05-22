Overview

Dr. John Battin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Davis Medical Center, Mon Health Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.



Dr. Battin works at Mon Health Urology in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.