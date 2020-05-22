See All Urologists in Morgantown, WV
Urology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Battin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Davis Medical Center, Mon Health Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.

Dr. Battin works at Mon Health Urology in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mon Health Urology
    1000 J D Anderson Dr Ste 401, Morgantown, WV 26505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 599-3074
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Davis Medical Center
  • Mon Health Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • United Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Stones

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Prostatitis
Hydrocele
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Stones
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Prostatitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Stones
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Hypogonadism
Neurogenic Bladder
Orchitis
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Bedwetting
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Erectile Dysfunction
Hypospadias
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Penile Cancer
Priapism
  View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Stones
Sleep Disorders
Spermatocele
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Undescended Testicles
Urethral Stones
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Hesitancy
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    May 22, 2020
    Dr. Battin saved my life! I had had renal cell cancer in my right kidney growing for at least 6 yrs due to the size of it with no symptoms, it was found during an ER visit bc of abdominal pains, a CT Scan was performed and the cell was found, i was referred to Dr. Battin, after several visits and preparations Dr. Battin took that kidney out November 11, 2008, i had to have no Chemo no Radiation nothing, i have been cancer free be 12 years come November! I highly recommend Dr. Battin he is a caring friendly makes you feel safe under his wings kind of Doctor! I give him **********Stars!
    Peggy Sue Craig (Craver) — May 22, 2020
    About Dr. John Battin, MD

    • Urology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003866641
    Education & Certifications

    • West Virginia University Hosps
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Urology
