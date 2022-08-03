Dr. John Baten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Baten, MD
Overview
Dr. John Baten, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Women's Health Associates1050 River Oaks Dr Ste 200, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 420-0134
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He has been a very supportive doctor for all the years I have known him. He has treated both my daughter and me as well I recommend him to anyone seeking women's health services. He provides the very best of care.
About Dr. John Baten, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1114016144
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida at Shands
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
