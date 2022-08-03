Overview

Dr. John Baten, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Baten works at Women's Health Associates PLLC in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Uterine Fibroids and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.