Overview

Dr. John Basile, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Basile works at Commonwealth Urology in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Spermatocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.