Dr. John Basile, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Basile, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Locations
Commonwealth Urology3020 Hamaker Ct Ste B111, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 876-0288
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Basile for over 25 years continuing to follow bladder cancer treatment which was successful. I find him to be engaging, highly qualified and easy to discuss sensitive issues. He's the best!
About Dr. John Basile, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basile has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basile has seen patients for Spermatocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Basile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.