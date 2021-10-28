Dr. John Bartolozzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartolozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bartolozzi, MD
Overview
Dr. John Bartolozzi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Harper County Community Hospital, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Share Medical Center.
Locations
St. Mary's Northwest Oklahoma Cardiovascular Consultants2411 Heritage Trl Ste 10, Enid, OK 73703 Directions (580) 242-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Harper County Community Hospital
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Share Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bartolozzi always spends quality time explaining everything to me. He listens to what I have to say and is genuinely concerned. I really like his staff and I'm very happy I changed cardiologist.
About Dr. John Bartolozzi, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1366445876
Education & Certifications
- So Il University School Of Med
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartolozzi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartolozzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartolozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartolozzi has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartolozzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartolozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartolozzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartolozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartolozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.