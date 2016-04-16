Dr. John Barta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Barta, MD
Overview
Dr. John Barta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara.
Dr. Barta works at
Locations
-
1
John D Barta, MD500 E Esplanade Dr Ste 1155, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 485-7355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barta?
Dr. Barta has been my Doctor for many years. There are reasons I stay with him and that is that he cares about his patients and is genuinely concerned about their well-being.
About Dr. John Barta, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1821182908
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barta works at
Dr. Barta speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.