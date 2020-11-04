Overview

Dr. John Barrow, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Barrow works at BAXTER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Mountain Home, AR. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Colposcopy and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.