Dr. John Barrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Barrow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Barrow, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Barrow works at
Locations
-
1
The Center for Women628 Hospital Dr, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 425-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baxter Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrow?
It was a great visit as always. I never have complaints with Dr. Barrow or his staff. They are all very kind and caring.I recommend him to anyone that needs a gynecologist or ob.
About Dr. John Barrow, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1821037417
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ms School Of Med
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
- Hendrix College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrow works at
Dr. Barrow has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Colposcopy and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.