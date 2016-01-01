Dr. John Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Barrett, MD
Overview
Dr. John Barrett, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine.
Dr. Barrett works at
Locations
-
1
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2426
-
2
-
3
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (706) 721-2481
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Barrett, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1568571537
Education & Certifications
- Nci
- National Cancer Institute, NIH
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Barrett works at
Dr. Barrett has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
