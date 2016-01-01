See All Radiation Oncologists in Augusta, GA
Radiation Oncology
Dr. John Barrett, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine.

Dr. Barrett works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912
    Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry
    901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Barrett, MD

  Radiation Oncology
  38 years of experience
  English
  1568571537
Education & Certifications

  Nci
  National Cancer Institute, NIH
  McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
  University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
  Internal Medicine and Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Barrett has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more.

Dr. Barrett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

