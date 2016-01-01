Overview

Dr. John Barnwell Sr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Barnwell Sr works at Detroit Surgical Group in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Intestinal Obstruction and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.