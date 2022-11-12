Dr. John Barnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Barnett, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Longmont United Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital, St. Anthony North Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.
Longmont2030 Mountain View Ave Ste 210, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 684-1900Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Foothills Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Longmont United Hospital
- Lutheran Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Anthony North Hospital
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
He has been very informative and good to watch everything my body goes thru with this cancer.
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1952341273
- Brown University / Rhode Islan
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- Hematology
