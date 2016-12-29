Dr. John Barley IV, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barley IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Barley IV, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
Locations
Riverside Hospital Inc. Dba12200 Warwick Blvd Ste 310, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 534-9988
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barley is a good "listener." He puts the patient at ease and explains his findings thoroughly.
About Dr. John Barley IV, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1386908358
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
