Dr. John Barley IV, DO

Sports Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Barley IV, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.

Dr. Barley IV works at Riverside Hospital Inc. Dba in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Riverside Hospital Inc. Dba
    12200 Warwick Blvd Ste 310, Newport News, VA 23601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 534-9988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Riverside Walter Reed Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 29, 2016
    Dr. Barley is a good "listener." He puts the patient at ease and explains his findings thoroughly.
    em in Newport News, VA — Dec 29, 2016
    About Dr. John Barley IV, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386908358
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
