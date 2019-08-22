Dr. John Bargren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bargren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bargren, MD
Overview
Dr. John Bargren, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Lakewood7308 Bridgeport Way W Ste 201, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 582-7257
Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Tacoma1724 West Union Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 830-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I indeed recommend Dr. Bargren!!! He is a "5" & his staff are too. He knows his stuff & don't let his age fool you.(He looked 60 to me) As long as he knew what he was talking about & does that's all that matters to anyone!! Thank you Dr. Barren, M.D. Orthopaedic Surgeon
About Dr. John Bargren, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1750392049
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- University of Wisconsin
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
