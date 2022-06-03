See All Hand Surgeons in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. John Barbour, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Barbour, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sibley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Barbour works at Holy Cross Anesthesia Assocs in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Annandale, VA and Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Wrist Fracture, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Holy Cross Hospital
    1500 Forest Glen Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910 (202) 955-6001
  2. 2
    Inova Wound Healing Center
    3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 180, Annandale, VA 22003 (703) 876-2710
  3. 3
    Ilene R Robeck MD
    8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 514, Fairfax, VA 22031 (703) 972-6655
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Inova Alexandria Hospital
  Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
  Sibley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Wrist Fracture
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Treatment frequency



    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 03, 2022
    I saw this doctor for an emergency visit after a mouth injury. The office staff was lovely, they fit me in as needed, and the doctor and his assistants were professional and knowledgeable. The office atmosphere itself is beautiful, and the whole experience was fantastic, especially because I was so nervous and worried about my extensive injury.
    Amy Joyner — Jun 03, 2022
    About Dr. John Barbour, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Barbour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbour is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Barbour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barbour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Barbour has seen patients for Bedsores, Wrist Fracture, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbour on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

