Dr. John Barbara III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbara III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Barbara III, MD
Overview
Dr. John Barbara III, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Barbara III works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. John Barbara - MD2201 Veterans Blvd 300, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 833-7374
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Baptist
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barbara III?
About Dr. John Barbara III, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1487620746
Education & Certifications
- Lsu-Earl K Long
- Lsu-Earl K Long
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barbara III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbara III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barbara III works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbara III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbara III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbara III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbara III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.