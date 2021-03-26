Dr. John Bangiyev, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bangiyev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bangiyev, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Bangiyev, DO is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from AT Still University|Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.
Dr. Bangiyev works at
Locations
Evergreen Building10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 330, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 872-6451
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Ent Associates - Denver2055 N High St Ste 110, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 963-0048Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bangiyev explained what our options clearly and in plain English. He was very sweet with my child, who clearly did not want to be at the appointment and did not wish to cooperate.
About Dr. John Bangiyev, DO
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1891082491
Education & Certifications
- Primary Children's Medical Center|University of Utah|Utah Hosp
- Detroit Medical Center|Michigan State University
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- AT Still University|Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
