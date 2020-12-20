See All Plastic Surgeons in Paducah, KY
Dr. John Ballert, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Ballert, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. 

Dr. Ballert works at Baptist Health Medical Group Ear, Nose, & Throat in Paducah, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group Ear, Nose, & Throat
    2605 Kentucky Avenue Medical Park 3 Suite 601, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Health Paducah

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. John Ballert, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831304088
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • University of Virginia|University Of Virginia Hospital
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Ballert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ballert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ballert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ballert works at Baptist Health Medical Group Ear, Nose, & Throat in Paducah, KY. View the full address on Dr. Ballert’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballert.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

