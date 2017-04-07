Dr. John Ballard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ballard, MD
Overview
Dr. John Ballard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.
Locations
Hope Orthopedics Of Oregon1600 State St, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 540-6300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ballard was very thorough in explaining everything, he listens to you and has a good sense of humor which makes it easier! I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. John Ballard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Baylor University
- Brigham Young University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
