Dr. John Ball, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Ball, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.

Dr. Ball works at The Jackson Clinic in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Jackson Clinic North
    2863 HIGHWAY 45 BYP, Jackson, TN 38305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 660-8300
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Ohio State University Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 13, 2020
    My wife had a hysterectomy with Dr. Ball. He was very kind and responsive to all of our questions. Nobody wants to have surgery but if you have to have it you want a doctor that is experienced and caring. Dr. Ball is both. We highly recommend him.
    — Apr 13, 2020
    About Dr. John Ball, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083609770
    Education & Certifications

    • University Fla Shands Hospital
    • Shands Hospital at the University of Fl
    • University of Mississippi
    • Mississippi State University
