Dr. John Ball, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ball, MD
Overview
Dr. John Ball, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Ball works at
Locations
-
1
The Jackson Clinic North2863 HIGHWAY 45 BYP, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 660-8300Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Ohio State University Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ball?
My wife had a hysterectomy with Dr. Ball. He was very kind and responsive to all of our questions. Nobody wants to have surgery but if you have to have it you want a doctor that is experienced and caring. Dr. Ball is both. We highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Ball, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1083609770
Education & Certifications
- University Fla Shands Hospital
- Shands Hospital at the University of Fl
- University of Mississippi
- Mississippi State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ball has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ball accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ball works at
Dr. Ball has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ball on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ball.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.