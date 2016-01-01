See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Independence, OH
Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. John Balk, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Independence, OH. 

Dr. Balk works at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Independence, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    St Vincent Medical Group
    6701 Rockside Rd Ste 103, Independence, OH 44131 (216) 369-2800

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Broken Neck
Bunion
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Elbow Sprain
Elbow Tenotomy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Hip Replacement
Hip Replacement Revision
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Replacement
Knee Replacement Revision
Knee Sprain
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Surgery
Myelopathy
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Partial Shoulder Replacement
Pathological Spine Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP)
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Scoliosis
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Steroid Injection
Systemic Chondromalacia
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Trigger Point Injection
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Replacement
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Orthopedic Surgery
    English
    1215371562
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Balk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balk works at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Independence, OH. View the full address on Dr. Balk’s profile.

    Dr. Balk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

