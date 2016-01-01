Dr. John Balintona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balintona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Balintona, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Balintona, MD is a Midwife in Detroit Lakes, MN. They specialize in Midwifery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes, Essentia Health-Fargo and Northern Navajo Medical Center.
Dr. Balintona works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balintona?
About Dr. John Balintona, MD
- Midwifery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1104813583
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Northern Navajo Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balintona accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Balintona using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Balintona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balintona works at
Dr. Balintona has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balintona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balintona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balintona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.