Dr. John Baldinger, MD
Overview
Dr. John Baldinger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with Mass Ee Infirm/Retina Assoc
Dr. Baldinger works at
Locations
Capital Eye Consulants PC3025 Hamaker Ct Ste 101, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 876-9630
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baldinger performed laser and cataract surgery on both of my eyes in April 2021. I am very pleased with the results. The surgery and PanOptix trifocal lens has greatly improved my vision in both eyes, which appear to have fully healed. I also appreciated how Capital Eye Consultants disclosed my total cost of the surgery in advance.
About Dr. John Baldinger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1083761183
Education & Certifications
- Mass Ee Infirm/Retina Assoc
- U Pittsburgh Affil Hosps
- U Pittsburgh Affil Hosps
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baldinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baldinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baldinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baldinger has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baldinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baldinger speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Baldinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baldinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baldinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baldinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.