Overview

Dr. John Balazs, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngic Allergy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Balazs works at Alway Balazs & Associates in Dayton, OH with other offices in Xenia, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nasal Polyp, Vocal Cord Polyp and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.