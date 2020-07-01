Dr. John Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Baker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Walker Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
-
1
Richardson & Baker Mds1446 Jones Dairy Rd Ste 100, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (205) 221-4916
Hospital Affiliations
- Walker Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor just like his daddy was I have used both over the years.
About Dr. John Baker, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1821389081
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Health System
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Samford University
- General Surgery
