Dr. John Baker, MD
Overview
Dr. John Baker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of South Carolina At Columbia and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Clarendon, Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Locations
Colonial Family Practice, Sumter, SC325 Broad St Ste 100, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 773-5227Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Colonial Neurology385 W Wesmark Blvd, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 757-4061
Hospital Affiliations
- Mcleod Health Clarendon
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I will highly recommend Dr. Baker. He is brilliant!
About Dr. John Baker, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1598922130
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- University of South Carolina At Columbia
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
