Overview

Dr. John Baker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of South Carolina At Columbia and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Clarendon, Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at Colonial Family Practice in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.