Dr. John Baker, MD
Overview
Dr. John Baker, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Locations
Sparrow Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic1210 W Saginaw St, Lansing, MI 48915 Directions (517) 364-7700MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have always felt that he has been the two people that have helped me get my life better. Always listens, never ever felt he was not sincere. Sometimes the wait is long, but I know that my 15 min med checks Are longer than that time, so I would think other peoples visit go over as well.
About Dr. John Baker, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mi St U
- Mi St U Assoc Hosps
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Psychiatry
Dr. Baker accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
