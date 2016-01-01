Dr. John Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Baker, MD
Dr. John Baker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Childrens Eye Care PC, 7001 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, (248) 538-7400
Just Right Transportation LLC, 6689 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, (248) 254-8140
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Humana
Priority Health
Ophthalmology
56 years of experience
English
NPI: 1255381315
WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Heterophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
