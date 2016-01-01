Overview

Dr. John Baker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Henderson County Community Hospital and Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at West Tennessee Medical Group in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.