Dr. Baird accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Baird, MD
Overview
Dr. John Baird, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Baird works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-8458
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baird?
About Dr. John Baird, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1841264991
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp/Cornell Med Ctr
- Ny And Presby Hp Cornell Campus
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baird works at
Dr. Baird has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baird.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.