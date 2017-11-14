See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Jeffersonville, IN
Dr. John Baird, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Baird, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.5 (76)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Baird, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED.

Dr. Baird works at Physicians Primary Care in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Primary Care
    1804 E 10th St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 288-2488
  2. 2
    Rejuv Medical Louisville
    9204 Taylorsville Rd Ste 206, Louisville, KY 40299 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bursitis
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bursitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 76 ratings
Patient Ratings (76)
5 Star
(42)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(28)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Baird?

Nov 14, 2017
I have seen Dr. Baird for seven years during which he has worked with me on endocrine issues. He is knowledgeable and kind and is continually working on learning what the most recent research is so he can help his clients.
— Nov 14, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. John Baird, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Baird, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Baird to family and friends

Dr. Baird's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Baird

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Baird, MD.

About Dr. John Baird, MD

Specialties
  • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1164482030
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
Residency
Medical Education
  • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Baird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Baird has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Baird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

76 patients have reviewed Dr. Baird. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baird.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. John Baird, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.