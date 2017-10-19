Overview

Dr. John Bailey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They graduated from Penn State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, UPMC Lock Haven, Upmc Muncy, Upmc Wellsboro and Upmc Williamsport.



Dr. Bailey works at Susquehanna Health Orthopaedics in Williamsport, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.