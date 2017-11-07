See All Psychiatrists in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. John Bailey, DO

Psychiatry
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Bailey, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Bailey works at JOHN T BAILEY DO in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    John Bailey D.o. LLC
    1804 Miccosukee Commons Dr Ste 204, Tallahassee, FL 32308

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 07, 2017
    I was a patient of Dr. Bailey for years several years ago. He was very caring and he was a great listener. He knew his meds and after awhile he found the right combinations of drugs that worked for me. It certainly was not an easy fix and he never gave up on me. He KNEW when I needed to be hospitalized. He saved my life. It's unfortunate that he no longer accepts insurance. I could not afford to get the help that I so needed. Dr. Bailey, thank you!
    Nov 07, 2017
    About Dr. John Bailey, DO

    • Psychiatry
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437115813
    Education & Certifications

    • Distinguished Fellow Apa
    • NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • University of FL
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Bailey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bailey works at JOHN T BAILEY DO in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bailey’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

