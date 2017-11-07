Dr. John Bailey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bailey, DO
Overview
Dr. John Bailey, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Locations
John Bailey D.o. LLC1804 Miccosukee Commons Dr Ste 204, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 385-8007
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Bailey for years several years ago. He was very caring and he was a great listener. He knew his meds and after awhile he found the right combinations of drugs that worked for me. It certainly was not an easy fix and he never gave up on me. He KNEW when I needed to be hospitalized. He saved my life. It's unfortunate that he no longer accepts insurance. I could not afford to get the help that I so needed. Dr. Bailey, thank you!
About Dr. John Bailey, DO
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1437115813
Education & Certifications
- Distinguished Fellow Apa
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of FL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
