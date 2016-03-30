See All Allergists & Immunologists in Towson, MD
Dr. John Bacon, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (7)
Overview

Dr. John Bacon, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Towson, MD. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals

Dr. Bacon works at BACON JOHN R MD OFFICE in Towson, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    John R. Bacon MD PA
    120 Sister Pierre Dr Ste 201, Towson, MD 21204 (301) 474-8118

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test

Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Asthma
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Testing and Screening
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 30, 2016
    This doctor is very caring, concerned, and compassionate. He spent much more time with me than any other physician has in a very long time. He asked questions, listened to my answers, actually appeared to be thinking about the things I told him, and put all of my signs, symptoms, and issues together into a neat package. Then gave me very detailed written explanation of all possible treatments to take home.
    Baltimore, MD — Mar 30, 2016
    About Dr. John Bacon, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538162078
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Childrens National Medical Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bacon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bacon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bacon works at BACON JOHN R MD OFFICE in Towson, MD. View the full address on Dr. Bacon’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

