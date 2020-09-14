Overview

Dr. John Babyak Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Salem Regional Medical Center and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Babyak Jr works at Fifth Avenue Otolaryngology in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Salem, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.