Dr. John Baber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Baber, MD
Overview
Dr. John Baber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Baber works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Gastroenterology - Parkview1 Saint Vincent Cir Ste 210, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baber?
Great experience with this doctor and the endoscopy center
About Dr. John Baber, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1699762484
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Rancho Los Amigos|U Tex Hsc
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baber using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baber works at
Dr. Baber has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Nausea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Baber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.