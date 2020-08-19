Dr. John Baber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Baber, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Baber, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Baber works at
Locations
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3005MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 2 5124 Liberty Ave Ste 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 315-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was most hesitant to see a pain specialist, but Dr. Baber spent more time with me than all of the other physicians I've seen combined! He is extremely personable, knowledgeable, and thorough. During an epidural, he and his team tried hard to keep me relaxed and comfortable. I've rarely felt more comfortable in a doctor's office and have trust in his treatment plan for me. Dr. Baber's nurse, Linda, works hard to put patients at ease and is available to answer all questions. All in all, it's been a wonderful experience!
About Dr. John Baber, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1588861710
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baber accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baber works at
Dr. Baber has seen patients for Chronic Pain and Chronic Postoperative Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Baber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baber.
