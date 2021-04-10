Dr. John Ayala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ayala, MD
Overview
Dr. John Ayala, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Ayala works at
Locations
-
1
Institute of Plastic Surgery in San Antonio4499 Medical Dr Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayala?
Dr Ayala’s staff are awesome!! They are all super friendly, attentive to your needs and wants, make you feel at ease and knowledgeable with their procedures. I will definitely recommend anyone and everyone to see them!!
About Dr. John Ayala, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346329455
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll of Med
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayala works at
Dr. Ayala speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.