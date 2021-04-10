See All Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Ayala, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Ayala works at John A Ayala MD in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute of Plastic Surgery in San Antonio
    4499 Medical Dr Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
  • Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
  • St. Lukes Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Apr 10, 2021
Dr Ayala’s staff are awesome!! They are all super friendly, attentive to your needs and wants, make you feel at ease and knowledgeable with their procedures. I will definitely recommend anyone and everyone to see them!!
Isabel Garcia — Apr 10, 2021
About Dr. John Ayala, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1346329455
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Baylor Coll of Med
Undergraduate School
  • University of Texas / Austin Campus
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Ayala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ayala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ayala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayala.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

