Dr. John Ayala, MD
Overview
Dr. John Ayala, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Locations
John C. Ayala M.d. P.A.7000 SW 97th Ave Ste 108, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 598-5232
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
El mejor . The Best
About Dr. John Ayala, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1003851221
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayala accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayala has seen patients for C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayala.
